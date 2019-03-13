Libraries to hold fine-free summer

Yaseer Henry looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. Library officials will implement a fine-free summer for patrons under 18 years old. -

Library officials are implementing a fine-free summer for young readers, during which penalties for overdue items will be relaxed for those under 18 years of age.

Heather Bonney, library director for the Sampson-Clinton Public Library system, made the request to county officials, who signed off on the move earlier this month. She said she feels it will alleviate stress for patrons and staff alike, and possibly build traffic to the branches across the county.

Bonney said libraries across the country are beginning to change to a fine-free model, and long believed that Sampson’s system — there are branches in Clinton, Garland, Roseboro and Newton Grove — might benefit from easing up on late fees imposed.

”It has always been my belief that fines hinder the return of materials rather than encourage it,” Bonney stated in a memorandum to County manager Ed Causey and the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

Robeson County has tested the theory with their juvenile collection and discovered that the number of overdue items decreased by 33 percent, missing items decreased by 82 percent and lost items decreased by 32 percent, Bonney cited. Percentage of items that are overdue or lost were not immediately available for Sampson’s system.

She said Robeson decided to move their entire library system to a fine-free model as of the beginning of 2019.

“I would like to run a similar test on our juvenile materials and accounts this summer, because this is the library’s peak time for circulation and visitation,” Bonney stated.

Bonney proposed that from June 1 to Aug. 31, the system waive all overdue fines on the accounts of patrons who are under the age of 18. All Juvenile and Young Adult books will be circulated fine free, she noted.

“This will allow all school age children in Sampson County to keep up their reading skills without worrying about possible fines that might occur if they go on vacation and get the books back a few days late,” Bonney stated. “During this period, we also hope patrons will be encouraged to return long overdue Juvenile and Young Adult books to take advantage of this fine-free period.”

The program will not absolve anyone from paying for damaged or lost books.

To allow for the implementation of this policy, Bonney said the library system will change renewals for Juvenile and Young Adult items to one time only, and patrons will not be allowed to check out books if there is an overdue book on their account.

“The reason patrons will bring back our books is because they want to get another one, not because of late fees,” the library director said. “It is anticipated that this will alleviate stress for patrons and staff and promote positive relationships in the community.”

Bonney said she plans to analyze the numbers in September to determine whether the fine-free summer had any effect on patrons, circulation, and the library organization.

Sampson-Clinton Public Library system includes: J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton; Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove; Miriam Lamb Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland; and Roseboro Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

Director hopes period will boost ‘peak time’ for branches

