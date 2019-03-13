Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 12 — Louis Rashawn Highsmith, 27, of 2780 Hayes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, was charged with theft from motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretenses and financial card theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 5.
• March 13 — Daniel Cardona, 24, of 2280 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with hit and run, no liability insurance and no operator’s license. Bond set at $4,000; court date is April 1.
• March 13 — Keith Laroy Smith, 30, of 445 Pink Lane, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is April 1.
