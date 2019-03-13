Foundation calls for pledges

The annual Sampson Community College Phonathon will be held March 19 from 6-8 p.m. -

The Sampson Community College Foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in local scholarships over the last 30 years. Efforts to raise even more money will continue next Tuesday night during the annual Sampson Community College Phonathon.

All proceeds from the event help fund grants, scholarships, programs and support services through SCC. Last year’s phonathon raised $22,000, and the foundation has received $3,380 to date toward this year’s goal.

“For all of us involved with the college, the Phonathon has become an event that we all look forward to each year,” said Dr. Paul Viser, foundation member. “While fundraising still takes place during the frenetic two hours, the occasion has evolved into a rapid succession of singing, dancing, and brief updates on Sampson Community College business and programs. An additional benefit is the chance for the whole college community to have fun and get to know one another in an informal setting.”

The SCC Foundation, according to Lisa Turlington, foundation director and dean of advancement for the college, $100,000 in scholarships and grants were awarded last year.

The phonathon will work just as it has in years past, as community members will have the opportunity to call in and pledge to support the SCC Foundation with the purpose to raise money for scholarships and academic programs and to share success stories of SCC with the community, or mail in their donations.

Starting in 1987, after tge SCC Foundation was established in 1986, this event was held on campus for many years before partnering with Star Telephone and its predecessors in the late 90s. Once recorded live at the Star Communications headquarters, the event is now held at the Activity Center on the campus.

“It’s a chance for us to work with Star Communications, one of our favorite community partners, and celebrate the generosity of so many across our community that give generously to our foundation,” Turlington noted. “The event has continued to adapt and reinvent itself. We look forward to having opportunities to tell our story and bring attention to our fund raising efforts.”

Star Communications’ general manager and executive vice president, Jeff Nethercutt, is just as eager about the partnership as Turlington.

“Star Communications is privileged to partner with Sampson Community College in the production and broadcast of the annual Phonathon,” Nethercutt said. “We are honored to be a part of this event to raise funds for educational opportunities for students in Sampson and surrounding counties and look forward to this relationship for years to come.”

Just as in years past, Turlington said the Phonathon will feature program and student success through interviews with staff, faculty, students, foundation directors and trustees.

Viewers will learn about new program offerings and will be informed on new construction on campus. Local talent, including staff and students, will entertain the viewing audience. In addition to SCC student and staff volunteers, Clinton High School and the Early College students help call and entertain.

Steve Stefanovich, longtime supporter of the foundation, says he looks forward to the talent showcased each year.

“The annual Sampson Community College Foundation Phonathon is an exciting event to showcase some of the amazing talent In Sampson County and is critical to the success of the foundation,” Stefanovich said. “The generosity of our community to help educate our citizens is always a fun and heart warming time.”

The annual Sampson Community College Phonathon will be held March 19 from 6-8 p.m. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_phone.jpg The annual Sampson Community College Phonathon will be held March 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Annual SCC phonathon set for March 19

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.