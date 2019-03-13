Kay Gore

CLINTON — Mrs. Kayward Fore “Kay” Gore, 81, of 1292 Browns Church Road, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Grove Park Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Shook and Dr. Dennis Bazemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born on April 8, 1937 in Columbus County, Kay was the daughter of James Ballard and Harriett Leona Nye Fore. She graduated from Campbell College and then Atlantic Christian College and retired as a language arts teacher. She was a longtime member of Grove Park Baptist Church and served on the Church Directory Committee. She enjoyed her church, especially giving the children’s sermons. Some of her favorite interests were traveling, shopping, the Garden Club and luncheons with her girlfriends. She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed having large gatherings during the holidays. Kay was a kind and loving person to her friends — lifelong and new — and best known for her great sense of humor and always seeing the best in others.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Abner Gore; two daughters, Robbie Gore Williams (Todd) of Clinton and Abbie Gore Smitherman (Heath) of Goldsboro; a son, Charles Gore II of Woodland Hills, Calif,; and son-in-law, Jeff Denny of Wake Forest. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, Mabry and Ford Williams, Jack and Brooks Denny, and Hank and Carson Smitherman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Ramona Gore Denny and sister, Ida Jane Bordeaux.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church, and other times at her home.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Grove Park Baptist Church, Adult 1 Sunday School Class, 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

