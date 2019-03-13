The gift of home learning

Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell helps a student with connections for a computer donated by Kramden Institute. - Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy help students at Roseboro Elementary with computers. - More than 100 computers were donated to students from Kramden Institute. - Kristina Parks, development manager for Kramden, carries a computer monitor. - - Cari DelMariani, director of programs, instructed students at Roseboro Elementary School, with the help of cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. She was assisted by Lile Stephens, a lead technology instructor for Kramden. - -

ROSEBORO — While following instructions, students turned on computer monitors after all the cords were connected in the right places.

Later, they carried them home with the help of their parents. Students from Roseboro Elementary School (RES) and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS) schools received new computers thanks to the generosity of Kramden Institute and its Tech Scholars program.

Students without access to one were nominated by teachers for their work in the classroom.

“I think nowadays, it’s really difficult to be successful in school without tools like these,” said Kristina Parks, development manager for Kramden. “Students really need computers to be able to do their homework, to write papers and to do research. We’re doing really important work to help bridge the digital divide and giving them those tools.”

The Kramden Institute, a nonprofit, distributes computers from donated materials. With the help of volunteers, the computers are refurbished before they’re sent to students across North Carolina. More than 150 computers were distributed between the two schools.

Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy campus in Salemburg assisted Kramden with the distribution.

“It’s really great having the volunteers here,” said Production Manager Tom Walters at RSMS. “It’s going great.”

The visit was made possible by Rubestene Fisher Potter, a board member for Kramden Institute. She’s active in the community and made a suggestion for Kramden to visit Roseboro Schools.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the children and many, if not all of them, will take advantage of this opportunity to help them bridge the digital divide,” Potter said.

Potter said she would also like to help families have Internet access as well.

“Even if they don’t have Internet connection in the home, there’s many educational programs on the computer installed by Kramden that they can use for educational enrichment,” Potter said. “We’re happy to make this happen for them.”

Potter grew up in Roseboro and graduated from Charles E. Perry (CEP) High School in the 1960s. She is the president of the Gwyn Fisher Turman Scholarship Fund, which is named in honor of her late sister.

“It’s always been my desire, along with my sister, to give back to the community,” Potter said. “Our goal is to bring educational resources to the children of Sampson County.”

Another purpose of the organization is to honor students who attended Rosenwald Schools. The history of Rosenwald School goes back to the early 1900s when educator and civil rights activist Booker T. Washington became friends with Julius Rosenwald. As the president of Sears, Roebuck and Company, Rosenwald used his money to build schools in the rural South for black students. CEP is one five historical schools in Sampson County.

Through a partnership with Kramden, Union Middle School and Union Elementary School are scheduled to receive computers in April.

RES Principal Tonya Colwell was very thankful for Kramden for their computer donations, which will help third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at the school.

“It’s a great opportunity that will definitely help them become more successful academically,” Colwell said. “This will be an extension of the school day at home and they’ll be able to grow academically. It takes a village and we’re just very appreciative for Kramden reaching out and being that stakeholder we need to give us that extra resource for our kids.”

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler appreciated the support from Kramden, while mentioning Potter’s dedication to improving her hometown of Roseboro.

“We appreciate Kramden Institute, which is located in Durham, for being willing to come down to rural Sampson County,” Butler said. “Seeing the smiles on children’s faces makes it worth it.”

