Pocahontas casts prepare for opening night

Pocahontas set to open March 22 and we are thrilled to have you see these two wonderful casts.

Pocahontas tells the story of the Algonquin princess and her friendship with the people of Jamestown. This production is filled with lots of energy and talent. March 22 is fast approaching and for our two casts that date will signify opening night. Pocahontas the Musical was originally slated for a January opening but due to unforeseen circumstances the show moved to a March opening date.

You have eight chances to see this Native American Princess and her cast, March 22-, with Friday and Saturday night performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. This production is filled with music, dancing and fun so come on out to see it.

The production is directed by Angela Martin and is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford. The set of our musical is painted by Anne Wicke. Anne has been a featured artist at our theatre onstage as well in various shows as a primary artist on all of our backdrops. Anne is so very talented and we can’t wait for you to see Jamestown from the 1600s.

Facts about Pocahontas

Pocahontas was also called Matoak which is “mischievous one.”

Pocahontas was married in her tribe before she was married in Jamestown and given her Christian name Rebecca.

Pocahontas traveled to England where she met royalty and high society to bridge the gap between Native Americans and English men.

By Angela Martin Contributing columnist

Angela Martin is a member of the Sampson Community Theatre board.

Angela Martin is a member of the Sampson Community Theatre board.