‘Medicine Drop’ next week

The Clinton Police Department has taken in more than 2,000 pounds of unused or expired medication in the last seven years as part of the Medication Drop Box and Operation Medicine Drop. -

Local law enforcement is joining state officials in encouraging residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications as part of the Operation Medicine Drop take-back event next week.

According to Clinton Police Department Lt. Stokes McKoy, coordinator of the event, Sampson’s take-back is scheduled for March 20 at Matthews Drugs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to properly dispose of any expired or unused medication at this time.

“The Medicine Take Back program has been in place at the Clinton Police Department for seven years,” McKoy said. “We have taken in over 2,000 pounds of medication and safely disposed of it during this time. The Clinton Police Department has the only prescription drop box in Sampson County.”

Operation Medicine Drop coincides with National Poison Prevention Week. For the first time, unintentional poisoning is the leading cause of injury death to North Carolinians, surpassing motor vehicle deaths.

“Poisonings and deaths occur when prescription drugs end up in the wrong hands,” North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “That’s why I am touring the state to protect our communities and environment by educating residents about the responsible way to get rid of unused medication.”

The S.C.O.P.E. 4 Hope Opioid Summit recently held by the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition shed light on the growing problem of opioid addiction, misuse and unintentional overdose deaths. Clinton Police Department’s chief Donald Edwards says the summit was one way the department had an opportunity to help combat the growing issue.

“I think the Opioid Summit was very positive in promoting the medicine drop box to our community,” Edwards explained. “We have participated in the take-back events for several years and continue to accept medicines at the Clinton Police Department during regular business hours. Citizens may bring their prescription medications, but we cannot accept needles. Each year we seem to get greater response at the take-back events and the total medicines we take in.”

From 1999 to 2017, more than 13,000 North Carolinians died from opioid-related overdoses. In 2017 alone, the cost of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths in North Carolina totaled over $2.5 billion.

Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, with more than 67,000 children going to an emergency room for medicine poisoning each year, according to a study by Safe Kids Worldwide.

During Operation Medicine Drop events, people can drop off over-the-counter drugs, prescriptions, samples and pet medications with no questions asked. Law enforcement partners will help dispose of the medications in the same secure way they dispose of other drug items — by incinerating them. Drugs should not be flushed or thrown away in the garbage because they may contaminate water sources.

“The purpose of this event is to allow the public a place to dispose of any expired or unused prescription medications and have it properly destroyed,” McKoy explained. “The public just has to bring their medications to either of the mentioned locations and give them over to us. We then categorize them, weigh them and destroy them by use of an incinerator. This includes the medication bottles so all information is protected.”

Taking part in the campaign isn’t the only measure local law enforcement and coalition members are taking. A permanent medication disposal box is now housed at the department as a location the public can feel safe to take their medication for proper disposal.

Since the late 90s, the problem with abusing prescription medication has steadily grown. Having the medication drop box allows the medicines to be properly disposed of and kept from the hands of a someone who could possibly overdose.

Medication can be dropped off at the department any time of day, Monday through Friday and on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Clinton Police Department has taken in more than 2,000 pounds of unused or expired medication in the last seven years as part of the Medication Drop Box and Operation Medicine Drop. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_med.jpg The Clinton Police Department has taken in more than 2,000 pounds of unused or expired medication in the last seven years as part of the Medication Drop Box and Operation Medicine Drop.

Local take-back event slated for March 20

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.