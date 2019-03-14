Souls helping ‘soles’

Long Branch Baptist Church is currently collecting shoes as part of a missions project. -

Long Branch Baptist Church in Autryville is currently having a “Sole Drive” and is collecting shoes.

Shoes will be collected through May 31.

This is the third round of shoe collections for the church. The first two yielded 2,500 pairs of shoes and approximately $2,000. The shoes are weighed and sold by the pound. The money was used for packaging food and distributing to local mission and mission trips to Coalwood, W.V. This round of revenue will be used in the growth of missions within the youth in the church.

It is a good excuse to get some new shoes by donating the old ones to those in need. Shoes do not have to be paired or wearable. The wearable shoes are distributed to those in need and the non-wearable are broken down into household items such as rugs and rubber mats.

Anyone with shoes, boots, flip-flops, sandals, sneakers, work boots or any footwear you would like to donate, please contact Long Branch Baptist Church, 2868 Minnie Hall Road, Autryville, NC at 910-531-3765 and leave a message. If you have 100 pairs or more, pick-up can be arranged. Shoes can also be left on the steps of the Fellowship Hall in the back of the church or contact Pam Williams, Shoe Donation Coordinator at Farm Bureau, 1203 N US Hwy 421, Clinton, NC.

Donations may be left at the Farm Bureau office from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

