L.C. Kerr recognizes students, staff

Lilly Brooke Jordan, first grader, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School. - Paris Brown, first grader, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School. - L.C. Kerr employee and custodian Patricia Stevens was recognized for quality service in the school community. - L.C. Kerr employee and first grade teacher Lindsey Faircloth was recognized for quality service in the school community. - - L.C. Kerr employee and kindergarten teacher LaDawn Boykin was recognized for quality service in the school community. - - Donte Singleton, kindergartener, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School. - -

Lilly Brooke Jordan, first grader, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School.

Donte Singleton, kindergartener, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School.

Paris Brown, first grader, was recognized for outstanding citizenship during the second quarter at L.C. Kerr School.

L.C. Kerr employee and custodian Patricia Stevens was recognized for quality service in the school community.

L.C. Kerr employee and first grade teacher Lindsey Faircloth was recognized for quality service in the school community.

L.C. Kerr employee and kindergarten teacher LaDawn Boykin was recognized for quality service in the school community.