Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 13 — Tyler Ray Toodle, 19, of 550 Dillon St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is March 28.

• March 13 — Matthew Lee McCoy, 33, of 157 James Barnett Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, insurance fraud, no liability insurance, fictitious information to officer, fictitious registration and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $30,000; court date is March 22.

• March 13 — Steven Don Deaton, 51, of 3335 Hayes Mill Road, Godwin, was charged with failure to comply and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 1.

• March 13 — Sylyndrell Blanks Dozier, 39, of 491 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with three counts each of uttering forged endorsement, forgery of endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is April 1.

Incidents/investigations

• March 13 — Mario Castillo of Dunn reported a break-in with several items stolen, including a TV, women’s and baby clothing, shoes, a shower curtain and assorted jewelry. Items valued at $4,385.

• March 13 — Timothy Martin of Newton Grove reported the theft of a 5,000-watt generator, valued at $900.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

