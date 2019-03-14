County eyes water endeavors for future revenue

Sampson County Public Works director Lin Reynolds talks to county officials during a planning session last month. -

Sampson County officials have sought to grow the county’s water infrastructure — production and distribution — and expand its customer base. The goal is more revenue through new users and a combination of less water purchases and more water sales.

Director Lin Reynolds outlined a number of projects on the horizon, from extension of distribution lines, new water tanks and wells and proposed connectors.

Back in the mid 1990s, Sampson staff and the Board of Commissioners had the vision to establish a water system in the county. Many engineers stated that it was not feasible, but four phases of infrastructure are now complete spanning 550 miles.

And the county is poised to see that foundation get even larger this year, and in the years to come.

Distribution lines now serve more than 5,860 customers, which itself is an increase of 7.5 percent over 2017 thanks in large part to a three-month campaign in early 2018 that saw Sampson’s tap fees reduced by $100, a way to incentivize potential new users. The county gained 235 customers in that first quarter, and 408 new customers throughout 2018. That was up from a historic average increase of 100 customers annually. There were about 5,450 customers at the end of 2017.

The water system has two wells in operation with an additional well under construction at N.C. 403/I-40 and anticipated to be online within the next 18 months.

A fourth new well is proposed for N.C. 24 West, which serves more than 600 customers with an average monthly volume being 1.85 million gallons a month. The county pays the City of Clinton an average of $4,200 per month for that water, or $54,000 a year.

That proposed well would cost $400,000, with a Peavine Road tie-in being another $150,000. That area would be served with the current overhead tanks. Money saved in water purchases and gained in water sales and new customers is being relied upon, along with any grants, to offset costs.

The county has already been able to reduce water purchases from the city by $7,800 per month, or $93,000 a year.

Reynolds and his staff have sought to use existing resources effectively. He also vowed to see Sampson County get up the priority list on some projects, many of which are on the horizon.

A water treatment plant and new well on N.C. 403 are ongoing.

The treatment plant on N.C. 403 will cost $2.15 million. Golden Leaf grants total $1 million, with water system investment making up the remaining $1.15 million. That project is expected to be finished later this year.

A new well at N.C. 403/I-40, along with a filtering system, would cost roughly $3.14 million. Golden Leaf grants total $555,000 and EDA grants total $685,000, with another $1.9 million needed. That project is expected to be complete in early 2020.

New distribution lines will be going in on Bullard Pit Road, Lee Road, Wellie Lane and McKenzie Road, generating a minimum of 35 new customers at a cost of $200,000.

Negotiations are also underway between Sampson and Johnston County to interconnect systems, with the first connection slated for Easy Street. The total cost for the project is projected to be $915,000, with the cost split 50-50 between the two counties. It would allow Sampson to sell water to Johnston residents.

That project is estimated to be complete by the summer of 2020.

“Hopefully, this project will generate additional revenue for Sampson County that can be used to improve our infrastructure,” said Reynolds, who noted the importance of offsetting costs and doing everything possible to ensure the water system supports itself and taxpayers don’t shoulder the burden for growth.

“I’m going to chase those grants,” said Reynolds, who preached the importance of networking at the state and federal level. “A lot of people nowadays are not involved. They don’t get seen. That’s not the way to get things done.”

Piggybacking the first Johnston County connection, a second would be on Oak Grove Church Road, with a price tag of $2.1 million to again be split 50-50. That project has a tentative summer 2021 completion.

Areas under consideration for future addition to Sampson’s water system are portions of King Road (2.9 miles), Governor Moore Road (4.3 miles) and South McCullen Road (1.5 miles). The water department staff is reviewing those roads, the total cost of which would be around $675,000 to add.

In all, adding those three roads, the proposed N.C. 24 well and implementing the Peavine Road connector would cost a total of $1.23 million.

“Is there a need there — absolutely,” said Reynolds. “The goal is to expand at every opportunity, if warranted, as the system grows financially.”

By Chris Berendt

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

