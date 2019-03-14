God’s assurance that all is well

With March winds blowing and bad news going viral like the lion that ushered the month in that bringing spring and going out like a lamb, do you wonder if things are going to be okay in our world?

Do you ponder horrible happenings, hatefulness, and horrific sin saturating this precious place God created for us to be born, grow up, live lives closely connected to Him and the people He put in our lives to love and cherish, pass away with our work here is done, and head to Heaven to live eternally where God is…or to hell forever and ever where God is not! Where are we headed? Are things okay in our lives? Have we asked Jesus into our hearts – for He is the Way, the Truth, and the Light? Do we reverently fear, trust, obey, and honor God? Are we enjoying life and experiencing His amazing grace knowing everything will be alright? Are we expecting Jesus to return as He promised…morning, noon, or night?

This story stirred with me sitting cross legged on my den floor with piles of old cards keeping me company on a cool spring night! Reading words of life and love from cards and letters family and friends, even people I do not know, have sent through the years is one of my favorite things to do. Each member of my beautiful, blended family has a personal container stacked in the corner of my Prayer Room. Each card, letter, or written treasure they send or deliver personally is stored in their container. Watching the boxes fill up brings warmth and wonder to my happy heart. How could God be so good to me I ponder…especially in seasons of grief and grueling times when I wondered, “Are things going to be ok”?

One container’s label reads… “Treasured Words from Faithful Friends” and holds cards from people who continually color my world with love. Brenda Nordin and Ann Weeks’s cards fill one complete container with words of encouragement and exciting reasons spanning so many seasons when God knew I needed reminders that ‘things really are going to be ok”!

My recent card reading session proved to be a boost that put spring in my step and joy in my heart knowing God’s got His whole world in His Hands and things are going to be ok. Pulling a card dated 5-2-2007 from my pile with Gracie Ellis written across the front, I read and remembered her message making me see sunshine in that sad season of my life. Instead of filing Gracie’s card, my heart stirred to share it with you. Hopefully, my dear friend will read this story and feel healing in her heart as she has grieved the passing of her husband and son since sending this card to me in 2007.

Dear Gracie and each person reading this story who is grieving or going through tough times, may you be encouraged and know “Things are going to be ok.”

“Noah’s life was fine until a crisis rocked the boat.

Joseph’s troubles started with a multicolored coat.

Rachel had a change of plans and kept her sense of humor.

While Jeremiah’s job turned out to be a gloom-and-doomer.

Now, there are lots of other folks the Bible talks about,

Who simply had to keep the faith while things were working out.

So, when life is unpredictable or problems come your way.

Remember, God’s in charge!

And things are going to be okay!”

By Becky Spell Vann

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

