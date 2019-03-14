One of the most common aspects of many lives is attending a worship service. Close to 90 percent of Americans have either attended a worship service or at least has heard about a worship service. Many believe the purpose of these services is to praise and worship God.

But what really is a worship service? Does the bible or God gives us the outline as to how a worship service is to take place? What is worship? Does worship require an agenda or program. What is the best way to worship God. Do I have to go to church to worship God. Should money always be a part of worship? Should singing always be a part of worship? What does God want in our worship? What do we really get out of worship?

These questions and many more will be answered in my upcoming series about worship. The answers will all come from the Word of God. There will also be important answers about the role of men and women in worship in the upcoming series. The role of men and women in worship goes a long way in establishing the correct order of worship as established by God.

To begin this series, allow me to give you the words written in John 4:23-24. In these verses Jesus said, “But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. God is a Spirit, and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.”

Any conversation or any attempt to worship God must begin with the words above. Jesus makes is perfectly clear that God wants to be worshiped only by true worshipers. He is seeking for those true worshipers who know how to worship Him in spirit and in truth.

To begin with, you cannot truly worship God if you do not have the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit inside of you that brings you into a realm of worship. There is much debate as to whether music brings you into that realm of worship. Many believe music brings you into a realm of emotion that is often misconceived as worship. The fact of the matter is, you can worship God without the aid and help of music. But you cannot worship God without the aid and help of the Holy Spirit. Too many believers have admitted they go to certain churches because of the music and not because of worship.

To worship God in truth means you must worship God because of the truth of His word and you must worship God in your so called public worship services the way He says we should conduct these public worship services. But again, you do not have to go to a public worship services in a church to worship God in spirit and in truth.

This will be expounded in more detail in the articles to come along with other important and pertinent aspects of worship. God is looking for true worshipers. The upcoming series is designed for Him to be able to find you.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Owens_2-1.jpg

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist