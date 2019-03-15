Book Extravaganza coming to Clinton

Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage spends time during a reading session with toddlers. -

Officials from the Sampson-Clinton Public Library are looking forward to having a fun and festive day for their Book Fair Extravaganza.

It’s scheduled to kickoff from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. Along with discounted books, the library is offering food trucks, bouncy house, music, vendors, face painting and other activities.

“We want to show our appreciation and how much we embrace the community,” said Tiffany Savage, children’s librarian.

After the April 6 event with activity, the two-week sale will continue through Friday, April 19. Each year, the library hosts a book sale, but this year is the first time with additional activities.

“This year, we want to do something different with it,” Savage said. “We want to have a book sale, but we also want the community to be involved. We want to offer free events for the community to come out and see our library and how much we’ve grown.”

Savage said the events are also a good way for everyone to learn more about the resources available in the libraries and meet other residents in the area.

“We’re in the process of transforming our libraries to fit the needs of every member of our community,” Savage said reaching out to people of all ages. “We see that more families want places to go where they can involve their whole family.”

Parking accommodations will be made for patrons attending the fair. Books will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 20 people to attend will get a surprise freebie.

“It’s going to be very exciting that day,” Savage said.

Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator for local libraries is also looking forward to the April 6 kickoff. Some of the plans also include bake sales and a visit from pageant winners. For $5, visitors may purchase a raffle ticket to purchase a RovR cooler from Rebecca’s of Clinton. All proceeds will go towards the library system. The drawing will be held Wednesday, April 17. Participants do not have to be present to win.

“It’s going to be a big splash to the kickoff for our book sale,” Bradshaw said. “This library is going to get loud.”

For additional information about the Book Fair Extravaganza, contact the library at 910-592-4153.

Event to feature music, vendors, activities for children