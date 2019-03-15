Travel expense spurs discourse among trustees

Starling -

Less than a month ago, administrators from the college asked the Sampson County Board of Commissioners to increase the school’s budget by $350,000, and with a 25 percent budget shortfall looming, SCC Trustee’s chair Erika Starling proposed forgoing attendance at a national conference.

During the board’s meeting earlier this week, Starling brought up the idea at the conclusion of the meeting. The item was not on the board’s agenda, but rather discussed during the chair’s closing remarks.

“I asked the board to reconsider this year’s conference in San Francisco,” Starling said when asked about her recommendation a couple of days after the Tuesday meeting. “There is a potential to spend more money due to the location.”

At that meeting, Starling said the conference could cost approximately $4,000 per trustee who attends. While the money has been allocated in the school’s budget, Starling felt that money could be better spent in other ways.

Starling’s suggestion, she said, was simply that. She wants trustees to consider attending a conference closer to home and allow those allocated funds to be better utilized in other areas at the school.

Only four of the nine trustees present spoke up and made their opinion on the matter publicly known.

Dr. Paul Viser, newest trustee, said he agreed with Starling and was in favor of conserving funds.

“I concur with chair Starling’s view that we should be selective about which out-of-town educational events we attend,” Viser said when contacted after the meeting.

Noting that the cost of air transportation, lodging, food and the conference could cost $4,000 per participant, but there were positive experiences by some board members — Viser said it may be beneficial to attend.

”Ms. Starling was simply offering her thoughts in favor of fiscal conservatism, thoughts which align with my own,” Viser said. “When I choose to go to any out-of-town enrichment activities, I may follow her lead and pay my own expenses. I don’t think that it is necessary for all trustees to handle this in the same way.”

The conferences, considered by all of the veteran trustees to be very beneficial, do allow the members of the board to meet with other representatives from community college across the country and learn effective ways to govern the school. Board members Dr. Ted Thomas and Barbara Faison were two of those veteran trustees who made their opinions known.

Starling said she wouldn’t disagree.

“I have learned a great deal at the conferences I have attended, but I was simply suggesting that we look at a different option,” Starling said. “Maybe we could only send a couple of trustees to represent the board or the trustees could incur half of the cost or entire cost.”

In the past, Starling said she has attended national conferences, but opted to cover all her expenses herself.

The matter, Starling said, was simply brought to the attention of other trustees for consideration. No action was taken on the issue.

Starling: Consider options to out-of-state conference

