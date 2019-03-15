Cadets gain health knowledge

Cadets from the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy perform during a competition during a ceremony for the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program. - During a ceremony at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in Salemburg, a team of cadets shout a cadence related to health and nutrition. - Lethia Lee, an Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program educator presents certificates to cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe, with the assistance of Gregory Owens, a life skills instructor. -

SALEMBURG — In front of judges, cadets from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy marched while cadences of healthy messages echoed in the auditorium.

More than 130 cadets from the academy graduated from the Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP), an initiative associated with Sampson County Cooperative Extension. A ceremony was held Wednesday for the accomplishment.

Cadet Daniella Bautista enjoyed the program because of the valuable lessons taught. Through the “Eat Smart, Move More” program, cadets were able to think twice about eating and drinking products packed with sugar and salt. It also educated students about the right portions of food.

“I thought it was a very good program because it showed us a lot of new stuff,” Bautista said. “A lot of people don’t know about the portions when it comes to eating. I liked the graduation as well.”

Now, the cadets have certificates through North Carolina State University and N.C. A&T State University, which may help with job searches in the future. For several weeks, Lethia Lee, Sampson’s EFNEP educator, worked with students in a life skills class taught by Gregory Owens. She was proud of the cadets for completing the course. She also appreciates the structure of the academy, which provides guidance and life skills to at-risk youth.

“They learned a lot in that nutrition class and you can tell that by the cadence that they did,” Lee said about the dedication from six different classes. “Everything was in sync and I didn’t teach them any of that. They did that on their own. The only thing that I taught them was nutrition.”

An emphasis was also placed on behavior and making healthy choices. During the course, it’s something that Lee always stressed.

“You have to say ‘I want to change this because I want to, not because I’m being forced to,’” Lee said. “Then you have to start moving toward making those changes. That’s what I saw in them at the end. They were willing to make those changes.”

In addition to earning certificates, three cadet groups earned first, second and third place awards for the performances. But Ronnie McNeill, academy director, emphasized that everybody was a winner because of their participation in EFNEP. He added that the information obtained could be used for the future, before thanking Lee for her contributions.

“What has occurred is that you guys have been given information that you can carry with you throughout your life,” McNeill said.

Denah Newman, lead instructor, also showed appreciation to the extension’s EFNEP outreach during her remarks. Eileen Coite, extension director for the Sampson County, said it was wonderful to visit the academy and see the amount of cadets impacted as part of EFNEP. She encouraged everyone to share the information with their family and friends.

“There’s so many great leadership qualities that you’re learning at Tarheel ChalleNGe and to be able to also apply nutrition is one more piece for your toolbox,” Coite said. “Take that information, remember it and share it with others. Congratulations to all of you.”

Quineta Lee, a member of Cedar Point Disciple Church of Newton Grove, spoke about EFNEP changing her life. She said it was a pleasure to serve and assist the academy.

“I used to wear a size 22 dress … now I’m down to a 16,” she said before getting a round of applause from the cadets. “That’s what portions will do.”

For several years, EFNEP has came to different churches and schools throughout Sampson County to reach people of different ages and backgrounds. Cadet Phillip Edwards is another one of the people benefiting.

“It was very helpful and educational to a lot of youths because we didn’t eat right when we were at home,” Edwards said. “This really helped us learn how to eat correctly and stay fit. We have to get everything we did wrong out of our system and put everything that’s right into our system.”

Extension program promotes nutrition education

