Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 14 — Jatelya Kyania Anders, 27, of 8 Lover Lane, Garland, was charged with child abuse. Bond set at $750; court date is April 10.
• March 14 — Timothy Scot Holleman, 30, of 32 Knox Road, Ridgecrest, N.C., was charged with out-of-county felony probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is April 2.
• March 14 — Richard Willard Johnson, 34, of 2985 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with failure to comply. Bond set at $355; court date is April 4.
• March 14 — Tiquisha Marie Phillips, 28, of 187 Dowson Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with failure to comply. Bond set at $920; court date is April 1.
• March 15 — Robert Jovan Tripp, 31, of 350 BF Grady Road, Turkey, was served with out-of-county charges of driving while impaired, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 3.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.