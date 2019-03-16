Drug offenses leveled in two separate cases

Bowden - Allen -

Two people were arrested on drug offenses in separate Sampson County Sheriff’s Office investigations, one involving a domestic situation and the other made at the culmination of a Special Investigations Division probe.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a domestic situation at 2194 Mingo Church Road, Dunn. During that investigation, spoke to the Dirielle Maurice Allen, 24, who reportedly told deputies that narcotics were inside his vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and drugs and a firearm were located, authorities said. Seized were 15 dosage units of oxycodone and 4 grams of marijuana.

Allen, whose address was listed as 409 S. Fayetteville St., Dunn, was charged with assault on a female, possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for storage and sale of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

His bond set at $50,000 secured.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Allen has prior convictions of common law robbery and larceny in Harnett County.

Also on Thursday, a Turkey woman was charged by Sampson Special Investigation agents with several felony offenses, served at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashleigh Reed Bowden, 20, of 4219 Needmore Road, Turkey, was charged with dispensing medication without a license, conspiring to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Additionally, she was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and selling a Schedule II controlled substance.

The specifics on the case were not immediately known. Reports state that 12 dosage units of oxycodone hydrochloride was seized.

Bowden’s bond was set at $25,000 secured.

Bowden has previous convictions in Sampson County of possession of weapon on campus and felony larceny in 2015, and multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny in 2016, court records show.

