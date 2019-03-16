Convicted sex offender jailed under lofty bond

Rich -

A recidivist who reportedly attempted to elude law enforcement is under a sizable bond on a charge of failing to update his residential status as a sex offender.

Frederick Douglas Rich, 39, of 3245 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was also served an outstanding warrant stemming from the last time he is alleged to have resisted local officers.

Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to a report of a suspicious person on a bicycle on Beulah Road. When deputies arrived to the area, Rich fled on foot when approached, reports state.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said deputies knew of Rich and were aware he had an outstanding warrant for resisting public officer, issued by the Clinton Police Department, as well as county warrant for failing to report new address as a sex offender.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took Rich into custody in the 4000 block of Beulah Road, Clinton. He was charged with the outstanding warrants, as well as an additional count of resisting public officer.

Rich was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $410,000 secured bond for the charges against him.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database shows a rap sheet for Rich that is a mile long, dating back to convictions of second-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child and larceny in Sampson County 20 years ago.

Since then, Rich has been in and out of prison, serving time for convictions that include multiple counts of drug possession, larceny, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon and injury to property, as well as a count of escaping from jail, court records show.

He was convicted of being a habitual felon in Wake County back in 2008 and served six years in prison. After his release, he was convicted again of communicating threats in 2016 and fictitious information to law enforcement officer and driving while license revoked in 2017, all in Sampson.

He received a suspended sentence and probation for those most recent convictions.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

