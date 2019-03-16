Butler gets new marquee

Standing in front of Butler Avenue’s new marquee sign that was installed this week are Perry Solice, ABC Board member, Shirley Williams, director of student services, Dr. Wesley Johnson, CCS superintendent, Robert Turlington, BAS principal, Latreesha Butler, BAS assistant principal and John Lowe, executive director of facility services. -

Butler Avenue School has a new look courtesy of profits from money given by the local Alcohol Beverage Control Board.

A new digital marquee was purchased with profits from ABC store purchases in the city of Clinton. Each year, the local ABC Board donates funds to local schools. In the last few years, those funds have been utilized by Clinton City Schools to purchase a new LED marquee for each school. Butler Avenue is the last of the system’s five schools to receive the new sign.

In addition to the purchase of the marquees, Shirley Williams, director of student services, said the funds are used to promote drug and alcohol education and prevention among the students.

“We appreciate the generous donation and continued support of our local ABC Board,” Williams said.

ABC money is typically used to help schools teach the dangers of using alcohol. In the past, Clinton City Schools has purchased resources for teaching student awareness, giveaways, Red Ribbon Week events, agendas and posters.

According to Williams, the new digital marquee will be utilizing technology that can be changed easily by administration to display valuable information to keep the stakeholders informed of the good accomplishments that are being made.

ABC Board member Perry Solice presented a check to the Board of Education to be utilized for students. Part of the funds were given to each school to encourage students to stay away from drugs, alcohol and smoking.

The marquee, according to school administration, are an asset for not only the schools, but the entire community.

“The ABC Board continues to support our schools and we are very appreciative,” Butler Avenue principal Robert Turlington said.

The marquee, Williams explained, is very beneficial to the schools. Having the marquee allows the school to stay connected with parents, boost school spirit and save money.

By using the marquee, Williams said the school doesn’t have to spend as much money or time sending home announcement letters to keep in touch with parents.

Traditional marquee signs take time to change displays, but with the new LED, school staff will have the capability to change the sign’s message with the click of a button.

“This will be an asset for our schools in displaying current information that our community will benefit from by staying informed and involved,” Williams said. “This has also been an item on wish list for many years. We are appreciative to the funds that come to Clinton City Schools from the local ABC Board. Each of the schools now displays a positive message of ‘staying drug and alcohol free’ on a consistent basis.”

Standing in front of Butler Avenue's new marquee sign that was installed this week are Perry Solice, ABC Board member, Shirley Williams, director of student services, Dr. Wesley Johnson, CCS superintendent, Robert Turlington, BAS principal, Latreesha Butler, BAS assistant principal and John Lowe, executive director of facility services.

ABC profits used for digital upgrade

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

