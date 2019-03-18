Caring for the old courthouse

Crews with Kidd’s Painting Co. of Clinton made their way around the Sampson County Courthouse this week putting fresh paint on all wood trim, thanks to some cost savings by Sampson County Public Works that allowed the work to move forward. Owner Lynn Kidd said Kidd’s Painting crews, including Ronnie Sills, left, and Edgar Moran, will continue through the weekend on the Main Street side (front) of the courthouse, when court traffic is at a minimum. Crews have also done wrought iron painting and will soon apply brick sealer on the 115-year-old building. -

Crews with Kidd’s Painting Co. of Clinton made their way around the Sampson County Courthouse this week putting fresh paint on all wood trim, thanks to some cost savings by Sampson County Public Works that allowed the work to move forward. Owner Lynn Kidd said Kidd’s Painting crews, including Ronnie Sills, left, and Edgar Moran, will continue through the weekend on the Main Street side (front) of the courthouse, when court traffic is at a minimum. Crews have also done wrought iron painting and will soon apply brick sealer on the 115-year-old building.