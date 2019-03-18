Planter’s Day: Peek to the past

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Neil Graham is looking forward to meeting new visitors for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day, a variety of farming tractors will be available for people to view. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Neil Graham shows the operation of a sawmill. - Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A Case steamroller is one of many antique machines available for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. - -

At the Graham Agricultural Museum, Neil Graham spends a lot of time arranging farming tools and machines from the past.

“I like anything that’s real old,” Graham said. “The older it gets, the more I like it.”

In a few weeks, he’s looking forward to seeing people on the land as they look at farming equipment more than 100 years old. The 27th Annual Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day is scheduled for Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, at 2952 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland (Ammon). Gates open at 9 a.m. and entertainment will continue until 5 p.m. Admission and parking is free for the public, but donations will be accepted for the Graham Agricultural Museum.

“We’re not making any money, but we don’t have to,” Graham said. “All we have to do is make enough to pay a few bills and have a show again next year. If it don’t rain, we can do that.”

Some of pieces of history include hit and miss engines, old tractors, a 10 ton steam roller. One of the attractions is an antique sawmill from the 1800’s.

“We’ll have it running and have the guys cutting on it for a couple of days,” Graham said.

The museum and grounds also includes a variety of farm tools, horse equipment and a blacksmith shop. Graham began collecting items at 30. To collect the antiques, Graham has traveled around the country to places like Florida, Washington D.C., and even out West.

Paul Graham, his son, is also looking forward to the event.

“I think everybody needs to remember where they come from,” he said. “The old way of farming compared to a corporation has made a lot of changes.”

It’s a way to learn how people lived without electricity, microwaves, and electrical heaters, such as a Maytag washing machine that required gasoline to operate, Paul noted.

“It’s amazing to me the technology they had in those times and how hard they worked to accomplish what they accomplished,” Graham said. “Today, I think people forget how hard their grandparents had to work.”

Free camping is available on the site. Along with North Carolina residents, the event attracts visitors from other states. Some of them include South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Some of the other attractions will include country and gospel music, a Civil War camp site, craft vendors, antique cars, children’s games and a swap meet. A chicken and rice dinner will be served Friday night.

There’s also space for people to camp with recreational vehicles. Four-wheelers are not allowed and golf courts are permitted only for elderly and handicapped visitors. Event leaders are now accepting applications for vendors, food trucks and advertising.

For more information about Old Fashion Planter’s Day, contact Paul Graham, show grounds at 910-850-1525, [email protected]; Rebecca Faircloth, vendors, 910-978-0456, [email protected]; Neil Smith, entertainment, 910-876-5442; and John Graham, advertising, 910-588-4074.

Neil Graham is looking forward to meeting new visitors for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_1.jpg Neil Graham is looking forward to meeting new visitors for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent During Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day, a variety of farming tractors will be available for people to view. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_2.jpg During Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day, a variety of farming tractors will be available for people to view. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Neil Graham shows the operation of a sawmill. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_3.jpg Neil Graham shows the operation of a sawmill. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent A Case steamroller is one of many antique machines available for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_4.jpg A Case steamroller is one of many antique machines available for Old-Fashioned Planter’s Day. Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Ammon tradition slated for March 29-30

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.