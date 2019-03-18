Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• March 15 — Erik Jason Davis, 33, of 1275 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 22.

• March 15 — Veronica Marshburn, 35, of 485 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. No bond listed; court date is April 9.

• March 16 — Macie Sherill Brewington, 40, of 51 Dodge Lane, Dunn, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 22.

• March 16 — Lucano Cruz Jimenez, 30, of 3164 Governor Moore Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is April 16.

• March 16 — Matthew Lee McCoy, 33, of 17 James Barnett Lane, Rose Hill, was charged with failure to work after paid and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date is March 27.

• March 16 — Kenneth Ray Barbour, 45, of 126 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is April 9.

• March 16 — Arthur James Peterson, 42, of 1812 Shipley Ave., Valley Stream, N.Y., was charged with order for arrest, possession of marijuana, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,355; court date is May 6.

• March 17 — Shannon Leatrice Durham, 27, of 233 Bahia Road, Raeford, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is April 15.

• March 17 — Zainalabdin Abdulla Al-Ghaithi, 33, of 1364 Spell Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a government official. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 8.

• March 17 — Tyreise Nyshaun Carroll, 20, of 49 Amic Lane, Clinton, was charged with reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $500; court date is March 17.

• March 17 — Christopher Martin Gordon, 32, of 181 Salmon Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Bond set at $250,000; court date is March 26.

• March 18 — Dontaveus Detreal Smith, 34, of 1576 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is May 7.

Incidents/investigations

• March 15 — James McCullen of Clinton reported the theft of numerous firearms, valued at $3,100. Damage to a door was estimated at $100.

• March 15 — Robert Peterson of Clinton reported the theft of wiring, valued at $3,000, from his home. Damage to glass was estimated at $100.

• March 17 — Elizabeth Newell of Harrells reported a residential break-in and the theft of a $100 cable box and two TVs, valued at $3,500. Damage to two doors was estimated at $800.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.