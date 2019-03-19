Pageant winners crowned

The Little Miss Union Elementary pageant was held March 9 and sponsored by the Union Elementary School PTO. There were 14 girls vying for the title of Little Miss Union. Pictured is the newly crowned Little Miss Union and her court. From left, Calleigh Westbrook, third runner up; Marissa Moore, second runner up; Aaliyah Hernandez, Little Miss Union; Kaydence Hudson, first runner up; and Guadalupe Luviano, People’s Choice Award winner. - The Tiny Miss Union Elementary pageant was held March 9 and sponsored by the Union Elementary School PTO. There were 14 girls vying for the title of Tiny Miss Union. Pictured is the newly crowned Tiny Miss Union and her court. From left, Suri Martinez, third runner up; Lillie Hood, second runner up; Kurrie Strickland, Tiny Miss Union; Gala Mendista, first runner up; and Taylor Alford, People’s Choice Award winner. -

