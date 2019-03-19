A taste of the ‘wild’

Crockpots full of ‘wild’ delights lined a table at the annual Wild Game Cookout Saturday. - A group stands over smouldering coals as they wait for the grill to get hot enough to cook wild meat. - All proceeds from the Wild Game Cookout helps fund the Friends of the Sampson County Waterways. - One of the more ‘normal’ meats, catfish nuggets were on the menu Saturday at the Wild Game Cookout. - - A batch of duck meat hits the grill during the Sampson County Friends of Waterways annual Wild Game Cookout at the Clinton City Market on Saturday. - -

Hundreds gathered Saturday for the annual Wild Game Cookout at the Clinton City Market, sharing recipes that feature some of the wildest delicacies this county has to offer.

Hunters and food enthusiasts alike, converged on the city’s market to sample some of the greatest — and wildest — recipes they can find. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sampson County Waterways, the cookout is held each year as a way to offer a chance for everyone to expand their palettes, while learning the importance of protecting and preserving Sampson County’s 300 miles of waterways.

Each year, the Wild Game Cookout brings in wild delicacies from across the state and beyond the borders in an effort to enjoy something different, while promoting the importance of preserving hundreds of miles of waterways in Sampson County. The mission of the FSCW is to keep those rivers and creeks clean and clear for the enjoyment of paddlers, fishermen and hunters.

“The cookout gives the community the chance to learn about all the resources there are in the county,” Theresa Boyd, a members of the FSCW and one of the many cooks for Saturday, said.

The menu, which features a smorgasbord of wild game from right here in Sampson County, included rabbit, raccoon, squirrel, bear, venison, beaver, quail, rattlesnake, snapping turtle and duck. For anyone not into wild game, there were hot dogs, pimento cheese sandwiches, barbecue and catfish.

Venison and bear sliders seemed to be popular items, as event organizers said this past year yielded a good hunting season and a variety of game for the cooks to feature.

Don Meece, who normally cooks venison, said one year he didn’t have the meat on hand, so he improvised.

“My brother normally gives me venison sausage, but one year he didn’t have any venison,” Meece said. “So, I went out and bough something different. I chose octopus. I just figured it wouldn’t go, but it did. Those people scarfed it down.”

The annual cookout began in the backyard of Ralph Hamilton, but when it outgrew the space, moved to the parking lot of Owens Furniture and now the City Market. Most of the people who attend are from Sampson County, but there are others who come from outside the county, even out of state.

“Everything you see here is good,” Boyd said about the taste of the food. “Nothing seems unusual to any of us.”

For Saturday’s cookout, club members, local hunters, fishermen and farmers brought together the feast, which includes traditional items such as fish, pork, chicken, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, baked beans, sweet potatoes, cabbage, turnips, collards, desserts and more.

While much of the food was prepared at home and brought to the market, several of the cooks had their grills and fryers set up, and prepared their dishes on site.

The cookout serves as a fundraising event for the club. While the event isn’t a huge money maker, Hamilton admits that every bit helps pay for the FSCW’s river maintenance trips. Members travel sections of the various creeks and rivers in canoes, kayaks and jon boats, picking up trash and debris and sawing trees that have fallen across rivers and creeks. The group also aims to develop and maintain access points to the waterways.

