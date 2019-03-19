Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 18 — Jimmie Shrell Owens, 42, of 404 N. Pine St., Roseboro, was charged with trespass and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 1.
• March 18 — Jimmy McCoy Rouse, 23, of 622 Dowdy Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 8.
• March 18 — Cordera Pierre Browning, 26, of 1411 Pulpit Hill Road, Chapel Hill, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance and drug equipment violations. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 12.
• March 18 — Brandon Tanner, 22, of 55 Lark Hill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with domestic violence protective order. No bond listed; court date is April 9.
• March 18 — Danny Wayne Council, 29, of 75 KC Sunshine Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $250; court date is April 25.
Incidents/investigations
• March 15 — James Stafford of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of a generator, two chainsaws, a weed eater, hedge trimmer, air compressor, jump box and jack. Items valued at $3,435.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.