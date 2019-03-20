Cooper visits Sampson

Gov. Roy Cooper meets Ariel Nunez of the Clinton Police Department and other emergency personnel during a Tuesday visit to Sampson County’s Emergency Operations Center. The purpose of the visit was to thank everyone for their service during Hurricane Florence. Stops were also made at the Sampson Regional Medical Center and the Ivanhoe area. See full story in Thursday’s edition of The Sampson Independent. - Gov. Roy Cooper meets with hospital leaders during a roundtable discussion at the Sampson Regional Medical Center. - The governor poses with Clinton police and fire department officials during a Tuesday visit. - Gov. Roy Cooper addresses Sampson leaders and first responders inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center. - -

