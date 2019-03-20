Lane eyes Register of Deeds post

File photo Republican Anita Lane, former assistant Register of Deeds, has announced her plans to seek election as the next Register of Deeds. - File photo Lane -

Anita Lane spent 13 years working in the Register of Deeds office, and has now officially announced her plans to seek the top position in the 2020 election.

Before a crowd of her Republican peers at the party’s local convention Tuesday night, Lane made the announcement.

Having worked in the Register of Deeds office, under the leadership of former Register of Deeds Paulette King and current Register of Deeds Eleanor Bradshaw, Lane has 12 years of experience as the assistant register.

In May of 2018, Lane was hired as the senior planner for Sampson County. While working in the Register of Deeds office, she pursued and received her certification from the University of North Carolina School of Government. Before working for the Register of Deeds office, Lane worked with the Farm Service Agency for seven years.

“I was proud to serve under our most recent Republican Register of Deeds, Paulette King, beginning in 2005,” Lane said. “In my 13-year tenure at the Register of Deeds, I served 12 of those years as the assistant register, where I was proud to serve our great county.”

Seeking the position of Register of Deeds is something Lane said she feels is best for the county.

“I believe this office to be one of the most important in our community,” Lane said. “It’s where our county’s legal deeds, birth, death and marriage certificates, along with the military DD214’s are housed and protected.”

Having served the people of Sampson County for 13 years, Lane feels her passion for the department only exemplifies her desire to seek election to the position and fulfill a request from her late father.

“My dad knew how much I loved working at the Register of Deeds office and asked me about a year ago if I would promise him that one day I would run for that position,” Lane said. “I told my dad that when and if the time was right, that I would. That time has come.”

Lane said she believes the position of Register of Deeds is one of service.

“Whether our neighbors come in celebration, to certify the birth of a newborn baby, a wedding or perhaps mourning the loss of a loved one, this county deserves a compassionate, efficient and effective Register of Deeds office that puts service to the people of this community as the number one priority,” Lane added.

Lane is the daughter of the late Clyde and Linda Honeycutt. She is married to Randy Lane, and they have two sons, Jonathan and Justin, and two grandchildren.

Republican Anita Lane, former assistant Register of Deeds, has announced her plans to seek election as the next Register of Deeds. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_LCS2.jpg Republican Anita Lane, former assistant Register of Deeds, has announced her plans to seek election as the next Register of Deeds. File photo Lane https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Anita-Lane.jpg Lane File photo

Former assistant register announces intent to run

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.