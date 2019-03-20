New Davis home dedicated

Courtesy photo| Habitat for Humanity Treshon Davis raises his hands in excitement at the dedication of his family’s new home Friday in Clinton. Pictured, from left, are his mother Mandy, brothers Jaevion, Cameron and Raeqwon, along with Treshon, and their father Jeremy at far right. - Courtesy photo| Habitat for Humanity The Davis home is part of the State Employees Credit Union Foundation’s Mountains-to-the-Sea Challenge, a $10 foundation to build a Habitat for Humanity home in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties. - File photo | Sampson Independent Volunteers raise one of several walls during a event hosted by the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity. - File photo | Sampson Independent Jeremy Davis, right, works on his future home along with other volunteers. - -

After years of waiting and hundreds of hours of work, the Davis family received the keys to their new Clinton home on Friday, the culmination of an area partnership and a dedicated community coming together in support of a family of six.

After the well-wishes from Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity (FAHFH) and the Clinton branch of the State Employees Credit Union (SECU), two words rang out above all of the others.

“I’m excited!” shouted Treshon Davis, 8, thrusting both fists skyward.

The family had traveled a long path to get to this day.

Treshon and his three brothers, Cameron, 15, Jaevion, 11, and Raeqwon, 5, along with their mother Mandy and father Jeremy, who works at a Clinton tire dealer, planned to begin moving in that afternoon.

The house is part of the Mountains-to-the-Sea Challenge, a $10 million initiative of the SECU Foundation to build a Habitat for Humanity home in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Once the family assumes a zero-percent interest mortgage from SECU, the funds are returned to the Habitat affiliate so that another house can be built.

Tammy Laurence, chief executive officer of FAHFH, said it is the mission of the organization to bring people together to build communities — and hope.

“The way that we get this done is by all of us coming together and joining hands because it’s Habitat’s mission to show God’s love to build homes like this one — to build communities and to build hope,” Laurence said upon the walls being raised at the Williams Street site last year. “That’s what we’re all about.”

The Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (HHNC) and the SECU signed a memorandum of agreement for a joint initiative to increase affordable housing throughout the state. The Fayetteville-area affiliate has a goal of eliminating poverty and improving neighborhoods in Cumberland, Bladen and Sampson, which is without an operating Habitat affiliate.

The group plans five homes in the Clinton area, the Davis’ being the first. Three more will be built on Williams Street, another added on nearby Johnson Street.

The Davis’ home is not a handout, rather a “hand up” as Laurence has pointed out.

For the Davis family, the home means stability for their sons and the financial security that comes with home-ownership. The monthly mortgage payment is $250 less than the rent on the house they had been living in “right around the corner.”

And the family worked for it, putting in 300 hours of “sweat equity” in building it up from the foundation.

“We build houses with foundations and people who want to help sponsor houses,” said Laurence. “However, the homeowners purchase these homes. We give nothing to them and they work right along side of us.”

Friday’s dedication was the start of a new journey and the end of another one.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held back in April 2017 for the property on Williams Street. A wall-raising day was held in October 2018, during which Jeremy and Mandy Davis raised the frame of their future home atop the concrete and brick foundation with the help of community volunteers. Work was ongoing in the months that followed.

The month before, in September 2018, Mandy Davis was one of several local volunteers working in the heat toward assisting in FAHFH’s mission at a McKoy Street home in Clinton, while also learning on the job in preparation for the work she would be doing at her own place.

The McKoy Street home was set to be demolished and the Habitat team, with the blessing of property owner Anne Faircloth, helped to remove salvageable house furnishing such as light fixtures, porch wood and ceilings fans. The items from the McKoy Street residence, as well as another Faircloth-owned property on Faison Street, were donated by Faircloth and sent to the Habitat ReStore in Fayetteville, to be used in future projects — like the Davis’ home on Williams Street.

Laurence said she was proud to have the Davis family as new neighbors, since she lives just a few blocks away in Clinton.

“We want a strong community,” Laurence said. “We just don’t go in and build a house here and a house there. We build communities now, so we’re really looking at where we can have a beautiful community that shows the beauty of having a strong, supportive community behind the family.”

City Councilman Darue Bryant said they’ve found just that in Clinton. He and fellow Councilman Daniel Ruggles were a couple of the many local volunteers who have supported the Davis along the way.

“It’s creates a different atmosphere with people become homeowners,” Bryant said. “There’s a certain pride that not only they have as individuals, but for their city and for their county. They have a very beautiful family and we’re glad to welcome them here to the community.”

And all of the Davis children are incredibly excited about their new digs, Mandy said.

“That’s all they talked about,” she said. “When will it be ready?”

After the dedication ceremony, Treshon and his grandfather, Franklin Gaines, enjoyed some cake and a moment together.

“They were in it for a minute,” Gaines says with understatement. “But good things come to those who wait.”

Staff reports

Bill DuPre, with Habitat for Humanity N.C., provided information for this article.

