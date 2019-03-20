One of our very own Thespians has passed. Mr. Doug Shaw passed away this week and we at the Sampson Community Theatre will miss him. Doug was a former SCT Board Member and was seen in South Pacific in 2008 and starred in the musical comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 2010. In both productions he portrayed lead roles that were memorable and funny. Doug was a talented actor, had a great personality and was always willing to help in the theatre and community. We are thinking of his family during this difficult time.

Pocahontas is now in it’s first week run. The production that is directed by Angela Martin will continue this weekend with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Performance Dodge/Ford is our sponsors and the production will also take place next week, March 29-31. Come out to see these talented young people perform.

Auditions for our next production will be posted in the upcoming weeks.

Interesting theatre facts

Why do you say “break a leg” in theatre? It is widely-accepted that the “leg” being referred to is not the human appendage but rather the curtain that hangs in the wings, masking the backstage. Breaking a leg means you have broken past the barrier and made it successfully onstage. Another theory is that when audiences in the Elizabethan period threw money when they enjoyed a performance -actors would have to bend over to collect their rewards, thus breaking the line of their leg.

Do not whistle in the theatre. In the 1600s, theaters began to employ mechanisms to fly scenery, props and, sometimes, actors. The rigging of theatrical fly systems was very similar to that of many sailing ships. So it was only a matter of time before sailors found work in the theatre crew. On the seas, sailors communicated to each other through a code of whistling. When they began working in theatre, this means of communication followed. A certain combination of whistles could mean instructions to raise or lower scenery. If an actor happened to go across the stage whistling, the operators of the fly system might easily confuse their ditty for a cue — clearly dangerous for anyone underneath who might get crushed by a wrongly executed scene change. Even though it is not used anymore — the tradition of not whistling in the theater remains.

By Angela Martin Contributing columnist