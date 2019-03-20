Kerr school promotes literacy in students

L.C. Kerr School staff hosted a Family and Friends Reading Night to help promote literacy among young students. -

Family and friends joined the L.C. Kerr School staff for a night of reading and fun on March 7.

The Clinton High School cheerleaders rocked the house with their one of a kind Happy Birthday Cheer and our very own Cat in the Hat performed the enthusiastic reading of Dr. Seuss’ most popular title. Children and adults could not help but giggle at the Cat’s antics. Family and friends reading time brought out more Clinton High School students as some Drama team and Juntos Club members read their favorite stories to young children.

Miss Clinton High School Maura Westbrook and Miss Sampson Middle School Emma Hobson also participated in the promotion of literacy. All guests enjoyed birthday cake, juice and photo sessions.