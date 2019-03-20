Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 19 — Zainalabdin Abdulla Al-Ghaithi, 33, of 710 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to real property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is April 8.
• March 20 — Jonathan R. Autry, 26, of 422 E. Williams St., Autryville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin and child support. Bond set at $5,300; court date is April 5.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.