J. Brock - P. Brock -

A woman who went missing from Brunswick County last week was found dead in Sampson County on Wednesday, her husband now charged in her murder.

Judy Brown Brock, 71, was found dead in a wooded area in Sampson, according to reports.

It was not clear as of press time Wednesday evening where in the county the body was discovered. The search for her body was ongoing earlier in the day, five days after she went missing from her Brunswick residence, seemingly after authorities received tip in the investigation into her whereabouts.

Brock’s husband, Philip Harry Brock, 71, was arrested and charged Wednesday with first degree murder in connection with her death. Brunswick County Detention Center records show he was booked in the facility at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, without privilege of bond. Holden Police Department was the charging agency.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office was assisting Brunswick County authorities in the search for Judy Brock, last seen Friday at her house on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert at about 4 p.m. Saturday, urging citizens to be on the lookout for Brock, who they said was “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

A physical description was given, however her direction of travel and a clothing description were unknown at that time.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared Brock’s information and urged the public’s assistance in locating her.

On Wednesday, the search for Judy Brock converged on Sampson County, the southern tip of which is some 70 miles away from Brock’s home, where she was last seen.

When reached Wednesday, local sheriff’s officials confirmed that a search was being conducted locally, but referred inquiries to the Brunswick agency. A message left for Brunswick County Sheriff’s public information officer Emily Flax wasn’t immediately returned before news trickled in of Judy Brock’s body being discovered and her husband being charged.

Philip Brock is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Brunswick County Court Thursday.

J. Brock https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Brock-mug-1.jpg J. Brock P. Brock https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_image.jpg P. Brock

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.