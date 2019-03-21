Man shot inside home in Salemburg

A Salemburg man was shot inside his home in the wee hours Wednesday in a case that is now being investigated by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was reportedly transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville to be treated. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known and a report on his condition was not readily available late Wednesday.

Sheriff’s authorities responded to a call of shots fired into a residence shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Marcus Smith said. The incident happened at a home on Holland Street, near Main Street, Salemburg.

“(Deputies) arrived and located a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Smith, who was unable to say whether the man sustained one or multiple wounds. It was also unclear how many shots were fired, and whether the suspect was in a vehicle or on foot.

A neighbor, who spoke anonymously to The Independent, shared concern with the incident in their own neighborhood, noting the sonic boom of a sound that rang through the area in the early-morning hours. It was not the first time such a shooting happened, she said, stating there was a similar one in broad daylight “about a month ago.”

She said she got wind of a shooting in the Roseboro area following the Salemburg incident, which she figured was retaliatory in nature. She chalked it up to drug activity, but no details to support that were confirmed.

Smith did confirm the neighbor’s account of a second shooting, which he said was not reportedly into a residence.

It allegedly occurred at Brantwood Court, Roseboro, “a few hours” after the Salemburg incident, however deputies who responded to Brantwood were unable to locate any sign of a shooting, Smith said.

“We’re not sure if they were connected or not,” said Smith, who cited an ongoing investigation. “It’s being thoroughly investigated and they are following leads. If anybody has any information, we would like them to come forward with it.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 910-592-4141.

