Rule 1: We must worship God in spirit

Last week, I started a series on “Worship.” The article last week was, as an introduction, entitled, “Does Worshiping Come With Rules.”

There are only two rules of worship but they both have many implications. These rules can be found in what Jesus said in John 4:23-24. He said, But the hour cometh and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth, for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. God is a Spirit, and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.” Today allow me to elaborate a little on rule number one. We must worship God in spirit.

Notice that God is seeking for true worshipers. God has not lost any of His children and he is searching to see who among His children are worshiping Him in spirit and in truth. The question then becomes why is He seeking true worshipers. God is a God of love. He loves His children so much that He wants to shower them with all they need for an abundant life here on earth. As a result, God wants to bless and give his children favor beyond measure. But he cannot do so if we, as His children do not worship Him in the manner that He wants to be worshiped.

Have you ever wondered why there is not much of an outpouring of blessings and favor upon those who attend worship services on a consistent basis? Yes, it does rain on the just and the unjust. But the just can have more sunshine if they abide by God’s rules of worship.

First of all, you cannot worship God if you do not have the Holy Spirit. God looks upon those who claim to be saved and born again with an expectation that they can worship Him. It is the Holy Spirit inside of you that brings you into the realm of true worship. That is why true worship can take place at any time, any place and any where. God must be present in order for there to be true worship. God is not just inside your church building. He is everywhere you go. True worship can take place without music, without a choir, without a preacher and without being inside a building designated as “church.” In essence, true worship only requires you and the presence of God. And since the Holy Spirit dwells and abides in you, so does God.

Your best true worship experience is when you are worshiping God with nothing else or no one else with you. Hebrews 13:10 says, “we have an altar.” One of the things that hinder worshipers from being or becoming true worshipers is the visible altars in churches. Most church services end with people standing at the altar. In fact some only go to church to be prayed over at the church thinking that make them “good to go” for the rest of the week until the next Sunday. That is why you see the same people going to the altar every week and doing the same thing.

But you, as a believer have an altar. You cannot see it no more than you can see God. Anything that you can see is not spiritual. Because of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ we can now come boldly to the throne of God. And you can do so at any time if you walk by faith and not by sight. God is looking for true worshipers who can worship Him in spirit as a result of believing in His Word and acting on His Word. True worshipers do not need a man-made altar because they know they have a spiritual altar built specifically for them.

To worship God in truth, one must worship Him according to what He has outlined in His word. We will deal with worshiping God in truth next week … stay tuned.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

