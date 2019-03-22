Link between local shootings being probed

Sampson County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a string of shootings in the Roseboro and Salemburg area, one of which sent a Salemburg man to the hospital after he was shot inside his home.

Information from the Sheriff’s Office released on Thursday indicated there was another shooting Wednesday morning following a pair of shootings to which authorities responded hours earlier, as well as one the night before. The most recent reported shooting occurred at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on the 400 block of East Jackson Street, Roseboro.

“Officers responded to a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine a shooting had in fact occurred and investigators were contacted,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said Thursday.

That shooting into a dwelling followed a similar one that occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Holland Street, near Main Street, Salemburg. Deputies arrived to the Holland Street home and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was unclear how many shots were fired, and whether there could have been multiple suspects.

The shooting victim, whose name was still not being disclosed Thursday, was reportedly transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville to be treated. Sheriff’s officials remained mum about the extent of his injuries and his condition was not known.

A neighbor, who spoke anonymously to The Independent, shared concern with the incident in their own neighborhood, noting the explosive sound the early-morning gunshots made. It was not a first-time occurrence, the neighbor said, noting a similar one in “broad daylight about a month ago.”

She said she got wind of a shooting in the Roseboro area following the Salemburg incident, which she figured was retaliatory in nature. Authorities did not comment, but did confirm a second shooting call, which was not said to involve shots fired into a dwelling.

That allegedly occurred at Brantwood Court, Roseboro, “a few hours” after the Salemburg incident, however responding deputies were unable to locate any sign of a shooting, Smith said. He emphasized later that the East Jackson Street shooting, in close proximity to Brantwood, did “in fact” happen.

A possible link between the shootings has not yet been established.

”It is too soon into the investigation to determine any connection,” said Smith. “At this time, it is under investigation and we are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any potential suspects or witnesses.”

Tuesday night, on the eve of those shootings, there was reportedly another incident of a suspect discharging a firearm, this time into an occupied vehicle on the roadway. Reports indicate that it happened at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Lucas Road, Roseboro.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is encouraged to contact Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators at 910-592-4141.

Occupied homes, vehicles targeted

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

