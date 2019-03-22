Food benefits to be dispersed early for April

The federal government shutdown has been over for more than a month, but it continues to have an impact on those who receive Food and Nutrition Services Benefits — in Sampson County and across the state.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced adjustments to the distribution of April’s benefits.

According to Monica Price, Economic Services Program administrator for Sampson County, families and individuals who normally receive their FNS benefits from April 1-11, they will receive their benefits on their normal day. For those scheduled to receive benefits from April 12-21, they will receive them on April 12.

FNS is a federal food assistance program that provides low-income families with funds to purchase food needed for a nutritional, adequate diet.

The department does emphasize that benefit amounts will not change due to the change of the distribution schedule.

“The only thing that has changed is the issuance date,” Price said. “We have posters up in the agency each month so visitors can see. When citizens contact the agency, our staff are keeping them informed. We also have information on the county website. The state has done public notices, press releases, and used social media.”

Government officials say the changes to the April distribution dates were made because of other shifts in dates earlier this year. Early distributions were made in February to ensure enrolled families and individuals would receive food during the government shutdown. The schedule was adjusted in March and April to minimize the impact of the early distributions.

The normal FNS distribution schedule is expected to resume in May.

“We thank families for their patience and understanding during this difficult and uncertain period while we’ve worked to make sure their access to food was uninterrupted,” Tara Myers, DHHS deputy secretary for human services, said. “Now it’s time to return them to their normal benefit cycles.”

According to Price, the state began notifying households March 18 who will be receiving their benefits early. Those clients who have a current email address or phone number on file in NCFAST, they have received an email or call informing them of the April 2019 issuance cycle.

As of Feb. 28, 2019, the county has 5,432 households that receive FNS benefits monthly. The amount of people and benefit amounts fluctuate monthly. The benefits per household are based on the family size and income. A family of two with no income receives approximately $350 a month.

For more information on FNS, go to https://tinyurl.com/yyabugkp or contact your local county Department of Social Services office. Those with questions about their benefits can also call the EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.

Normal schedule returns in May