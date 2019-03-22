Town leaders concerned with speeders

Animal renderings coat the road after an accident in February. - Turkey commissioners discuss matters during the March meeting. -

TURKEY — With the busy N.C. Highway 24 running through the heart of town, Commissioner Max Pope is urging motorists and truck drivers to slow down.

During a recent meeting, Pope shared his thoughts and concerns while talking about an accident near the caution light on the highway. According to Pope’s account, a Valley Protein truck spilled animal renderings after slamming on the brakes. He said the driver started to leave until he saw him standing nearby. Another employee was sent to clean up, but the parts were just sprayed on the northside shoulder of the road.

“I went out to direct traffic and stood in the worst smelling (stuff) I’ve ever smelled in my life,” Pope said.

Pope continued and said the parts remained on the shoulder of the road from Feb. 22 through mid-March and resulted in several residents in town experiencing a bad odor. The North Carolina Department of Transportation was contacted about the incident and was told that bleach would be poured over the parts.

Later during the meeting, Pope said it’s the third time such an incident occurred and he expressed his concern for residents in the area.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think that they cared that they spilled it in Turkey,” Pope said.

One resident in attendance said the waste was all over her car and she could still smell it when the car was turned over. Pope called the speeding matter “ridiculous” and said people should be responsible after accidents. He also requested that anyone coming through town slow down, as motorists are stopping and turning in different directions.

“They’ll come through this going 50 or 60,” Pope said after the meeting. The speed limit is set at 35 mph. “But what’s worse than that is that they’ll pass all of the double yellow lines, right at the caution light, if someone is running too slow. It’s people not obeying they law.”

A representative from Valley Protein could not be reached before press time.

Issue raised after truck accident, spill

