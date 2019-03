The Little and Junior Miss Hobbton pageants were held Sunday, March 17. Winners were Katelynn Phillips, Petite Miss Hobbton; SaTori Lorenzo, Junior Miss Hobbton; and Hannah Sullivan, Tiny Miss Hobbton. -

