Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 21 — Brittany Danelle McLeod, 29, of 5272 Meadowbrook Road, Benson, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500.
• March 21 — Willie James Romanger Jr., 52, of 514 Mill Creek Church Road, Newton Grove, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 2.
• March 21 — Billy Ralph Page, 52, of 66 Middle Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is April 18.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.