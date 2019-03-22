McNeill: ‘It’s a labor of love’

Ronnie D. McNeill spends time in his office as the director of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. - At the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, Ronnie McNeill serves as the leader of school in Salemburg. - Ronnie D. McNeill, director of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, walks the halls. - Wendy Becton, executive secretary, works with Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy. - - McNeill - -

SALEMBURG — As the new director of the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, Ronnie D. McNeill is ready to uphold a legacy of preparing youth for the future.

It’s a journey the educator and military instructor said started many years ago.

“I want to continue what’s been started,” McNeill said about following former leaders such as Col. Ret. Edward W. Timmons Sr., who is now serving as the state director of programs to guide at-risk teens. “My intent is to stay the course and to contribute to the success of the program.”

For McNeilland others, that involves both the Salemburg and New London campuses, sponsored by the North Carolina National Guard.

“It’s our philosophy that there’s one program, just two different locations,” he said. “And ultimately, the goal of my directorship and the directorship in Salemburg, taking from the intent of Colonel Timmons as the state director, is to establish Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy as the premier academy in the whole country.”

Before coming to the Sampson County campus, McNeill was the deputy director of the New London campus, a position he held since August 2015 when the academy opened. Since early November, he’s been adjusting to making the switch to becoming a director.

“During the first family day activity, I came to the realization that I’m actually living my dream,” McNeill said looking back on his first days of deputy director. “To me, this isn’t work; it’s a labor of love.”

As a self-proclaimed military brat, McNeill spent a large part of his youth in Conway, S.C., before moving back to his parents’ home state of North Carolina. After graduating from Pinecrest High School, McNeill attended North Carolina Central University, where he earned a bachelor’s of arts in history with a minor in geography. While attending the university, he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve and reenlisted for active duty and earned a sergeant ranking.

“One of my goals or dreams was to be a drill instructor because I had an older brother that had done it,” McNeil said. “Of course, I had to do what he did, which is be a Marine and also be a drill instructor.”

McNeill served a tour as a drill instructor at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. and the base in Quantico, Va., as a sergeant instructor.

“This is where I developed that passion and desire to motivate and mold youth,” he said. “It’s just something about seeing the finished product and I can’t describe the feeling that it gives me to see someone that develops from someone who can’t do anything right to being able to react instantly and gain confidence in themselves.

“It just does something to you when you see a young person marvel a something they’ve accomplished because you wouldn’t allow them to quit or they’ve learned that if they keep going they can do anything that they want to do,” he said.

After serving, he returned to North Carolina and became a social studies teacher and coach in Richmond County. He spent 18 years as an educator. During those years he also served at C.A. Dillon Youth Development Center in Butner, Scotland High School, Shaw Academy and North Rowan High School.

In 1997, he accepted a warehouse manager position for the City of Lexington, before reenlisting in the U.S. Army Reserves. McNeill was a drill sergeant with the 108th Training Division and served units at Fort Jackson and Fort Knox. For his performance, McNeill was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

In 2014, he was promoted to master sergeant before he was transferred to the 78th Division as an observer, coach and trainer. His career continued at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, where he’s continuing to have joy by helping people achieve goals that seem impossible.

“I learned to motivate people to achieve beyond what I call their ‘self-imposed boundaries,’” he said. “I’ve had several several instances of that as a coach and from a drill sergeant and drill instructor’s perspective. It’s just something that I like doing. I guess that’s what keeps me going — there’s nothing I won’t try to get someone to accomplish something or achieve something.”

