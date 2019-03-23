Gardeners prep for sale

Master Gardener Eloise Register waters plants for an upcoming plant sale. - Parsley is one of several herbs available for the plant sale hosted by the local Master Gardener program. - Master Gardeners Sue Williams and Marcia Edgerton prepare for visitors in the spring at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension. - Laura Wheeler, chairperson of the Sampson County Master Gardeners annual plant sale, arranges plants for the fundraiser. - - A variety of herbs are grown inside a greenhouse at the Cooperative Extension. - - Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, and plant sale manager Laura Wheeler are looking forward to seeing visitors at the Extension Center. - -

Inside a warm greenhouse at the Cooperative Extension office, Eloise Register and fellow local garden-lovers are taking care of plants ready to bloom with colorful petals.

“It looks great,” Register said, smiling about the abundance of green plants on tables.

With spring underway, volunteers from N.C. Cooperative Extension Service’s Master Gardener Volunteer Program in Sampson are looking forward to the organization’s Annual Spring Plant Sale. The sale is set to begin Wednesday, March 27, at the Cooperative Extension office, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton.

Members will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to help customers pick the right plants.

“We’re real excited about it. We just hope the public comes and join us and make their homes beautiful with plants from our sale,” Register said.

The sale will continue until late April and also depends on the blooming of plants. A variety of plants will be sold during the sale. One of the most favorites is the American Azaleas, including the Formosa — one of the most planted shrubs in the South. They’re low-growing, medium height, come in a 3-gallon pot and are at least three years old. The cost is $12 each or 10 for $100.

Laura Wheeler, chairperson for the plant sale, is also excited about the upcoming sale. The other committee members are Ann Butler, Sue Williams and Mary Burke-Bass. Volunteers are also selling red geraniums, which are drought- and heat-resistant in 8-inch pots for $12. Supertunias in 11-inch hanging baskets are being sold for $15. For 2019, larger baskets are being offered to customers.

Herbs such as basil, oregano, parsley, thyme and cilantro come in 4-inch pots, at a cost of $3.

With more varieties being offered, President Dempsey Craig is looking forward to having a better year. The Master Gardeners are bringing in more plants than what they normally have in the past.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than what it was last year,” Craig said.

Funds will go to education and efforts to reach out to community members. Another goal is to have interns for programs to train new Master Gardeners.

During a recent chilly morning, Wheeler and Craig had fun welcoming a tiny visitor while talking about the excitement of the plant sale. A gecko climbed toward the ceiling of the greenhouse.

“There’s our little friend,” Wheeler said about the housekeeper, named Bradley.

When people come to the Extension Center, Wheeler hopes they will tour the butterfly garden area, learn about new plants, pollinators and other varieties, appreciating the value of nature during their visit.

During the year, the Master Gardeners host a variety of classes and engage in other community service projects. A new project for the group is a composting bin area for potting soils. Members also enjoy educating students through garden projects, which allows the young pupils to learn about the origin of their food. In recent years, members have visited L.C. Kerr School, Union Intermediate School and Hargrove Elementary.

The Master Gardeners invite everyone to come out and explore all the areas of the garden and have fun.

“We’ll be available to help you find the perfect plant,” Wheeler said.

For more information, contact Horticulture Agent Brad Hardison at 910-592-7161 or 910-214-1963 to speak with a Master Gardener. Members are also available to answer questions about home garden needs.

Master Gardener Eloise Register waters plants for an upcoming plant sale. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_1-1.jpg Master Gardener Eloise Register waters plants for an upcoming plant sale. Parsley is one of several herbs available for the plant sale hosted by the local Master Gardener program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_2-1.jpg Parsley is one of several herbs available for the plant sale hosted by the local Master Gardener program. Master Gardeners Sue Williams and Marcia Edgerton prepare for visitors in the spring at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_3-1.jpg Master Gardeners Sue Williams and Marcia Edgerton prepare for visitors in the spring at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension. Laura Wheeler, chairperson of the Sampson County Master Gardeners annual plant sale, arranges plants for the fundraiser. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_4-1.jpg Laura Wheeler, chairperson of the Sampson County Master Gardeners annual plant sale, arranges plants for the fundraiser. A variety of herbs are grown inside a greenhouse at the Cooperative Extension. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_5.jpg A variety of herbs are grown inside a greenhouse at the Cooperative Extension. Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, and plant sale manager Laura Wheeler are looking forward to seeing visitors at the Extension Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Plant_6.jpg Dempsey Craig, president of the Sampson County Master Gardeners, and plant sale manager Laura Wheeler are looking forward to seeing visitors at the Extension Center.

Annual plant event kicks off Wednesday

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.