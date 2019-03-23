Goodwill delivers supplies to students

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Lenoir Locker, director of middle grades education for Sampson Schools, right, helps with distribution of school supplies at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS). The Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF) continued their work in Sampson County by distributing thousands of kits filled with school supplies in early March. Stephenie McLean, GCF director of regional community development, partnered with the Upward Bound and Director Marlow M. Artis to distribute kits to RSMS, Midway, Hobbton and Sampson Middle schools. - Courtesy Photo Hobbton Middle School receives support from the Goodwill Community Foundation’s (GCF) by receiving kits filled with school supplies. Pictured, from left, Principal Jeff Bradshaw; Juanita Carr, Upward Bound administrative assistant; Lakevia Underwood, Upward Bound program coordinator; Stephenie McLean, GCF director of regional community development; Assistant Principal Alicia Leach; and Upward Bound Director Marlow Artis. -

Lenoir Locker, director of middle grades education for Sampson Schools, right, helps with distribution of school supplies at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School (RSMS). The Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF) continued their work in Sampson County by distributing thousands of kits filled with school supplies in early March. Stephenie McLean, GCF director of regional community development, partnered with the Upward Bound and Director Marlow M. Artis to distribute kits to RSMS, Midway, Hobbton and Sampson Middle schools.

Hobbton Middle School receives support from the Goodwill Community Foundation’s (GCF) by receiving kits filled with school supplies. Pictured, from left, Principal Jeff Bradshaw; Juanita Carr, Upward Bound administrative assistant; Lakevia Underwood, Upward Bound program coordinator; Stephenie McLean, GCF director of regional community development; Assistant Principal Alicia Leach; and Upward Bound Director Marlow Artis.