Sampson’s job fair scheduled for March 30

Local organizations are partnering to offer a lifeline to the local workforce while supporting existing businesses and industries.

The 4th annual Sampson County Job Fair, which will include the N.C. Works Mobile Unit, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

The job fair provides those seeking employment — or those wishing to make a career change — access to many of Sampson County’s businesses and industries. Those entities are searching for “motivated and talented candidates in every discipline,” from hospitality and healthcare to finance, education, sales, agri-business, trucking, paramedics, manufacturing, agriculture, facility maintenance and more, fair organizers said.

“The purpose of the this event is to bring potential employees and employers together and to inform the community of the career opportunities that are available throughout Sampson County,” Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson County Exposition Center, said.

Approximately 20 local employers and employment resource organizations are participating in this year’s event, open to all individuals actively seeking employment. The event is free.

“In addition to bringing together top employers from throughout Sampson County, resources will be available for job seekers that can assist in their search for employment or with a possible career change,” stated Sandra Webster, director of the N.C. Works Career Center, located in Clinton. “The state’s official career center on wheels — the N.C. Works Mobile Unit — will be on site and open to assist individuals in finding jobs.”

The NC Works Mobile Unit provides assistance during job fairs and other special events allowing potential employees access to employment services, including career counseling, resume preparation, free internet access and assistance in using www.NCWorks.gov, the state’s official website where individuals can apply online for jobs and search available jobs.

According to Allie Strickland, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, the fair, whose theme is “Cultivate Your Career,” is a partnership of the N.C. Works Career Center, Sampson County Economic Development Commission, Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and the Triangle South Workforce Development Board.

“The event is a partnership of five organizations whose objective is to bring potential employees and employers together and to inform the community of the career opportunities that are available throughout Sampson County,” she explained.

Like the N.C. Works Career Center and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the local Economic Development Commission works to aid both employers and those seeking employment.

“One objective of the Sampson County Economic Development Commission is to provide resources and to respond to the needs of the county’s existing industry and business community,” said John Swope, director of the Sampson County Economic Development Commission. “The job fair is one way we can assist the county’s residents and help to strengthen the business community and the local economy.”

Clinton’s N.C. Works Career Center is located at 115 North Blvd., and employment services are available throughout the year.

Those interested in more information about the upcoming fair, whether employers or job seekers, can call 910-592-6451 or email to [email protected]

Sampson County Job Fair WHAT: Fourth annual edition, deemed ‘Cultivate Your Career,’ is a partnership of five local and state organizations. Twenty business and industries will be represented at the event. WHEN: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30 WHERE: Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

