HCA Terrific Kids recognized

Harrells Christian Academy recognized eight outstanding students for the Terrific Kid program March 14. For this nine week grading period, teachers selected one student from each class that stood out as being responsible, respectful, and caring. Clinton Kiwanis Club representative Becky Spell Vann presented certificates to the following students: from top, Brooklyn Bryan second grade; Gracelyn Bowles, fourth grade; Trey Owens, fourth grade; Marleigh Sidbury, fifth grade; Will Rivenbark, kindergarten; Landon Norris, kindergarten; Marshall Rumbold, first grade; and Emma Dubose, third grade.