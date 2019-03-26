Rouse facing felony charges locally — again

Rouse -

A 23-year-old who already has racked up a slew of charges and convictions in recent years is facing several more offenses after allegedly assaulting a woman in the parking lot of Walmart in Clinton.

Jimmy McCoy Rouse Jr., 23, whose address was listed on West Butler Avenue, Clinton, has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon and felony probation violation following the incident last week.

He received $100,000 secured bond for the offenses, according to jail reports.

A 28-year-old female was listed as the victim in the Walmart incident, which was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 20. Rouse was taken into custody a day later.

According to Clinton Police officials, officers were dispatched to Walmart after receiving a call of an assault victim. They arrived and discovered the victim had gone to Sampson Regional Medical Center for treatment. She later told officers that she had gotten into an argument with Rouse, which escalated, during which Rouse struck her in the nose with the butt of a firearm, reports state.

The victim was treated for her injuries and released.

The department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team investigated the incident and obtained warrants on Rouse, who was taken into custody at the Sampson County Courthouse. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities served the probation violation.

Rouse’s probationary status is active following a conviction in November 2018 on felony drug charges in Sampson, including delivering/selling a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and delivering/selling a Schedule II controlled substance.

Those offenses were committed at the end of 2016, stemming from a year-long narcotics investigation that also netted the arrests of dozens of other suspects in Sampson.

He did not serve any prison time, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.

History of run-ins

Rouse was previously convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014, drug-related offenses and consuming alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age in 2016 and driving while license revoked in 2017, receiving suspended sentences in every case, court records show.

Back in 2017, Rouse spent months in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $2 million bond after being arrested in February 2017 in connection with a home invasion in the Roseboro area. He was arrested in a shooting in the Clinton area just a month before.

According to previous reports, Rouse was arrested on Jan. 5, 2017 and charged with shooting into a moving vehicle on Bonnetsville Road. That vehicle was occupied by a family with four young children. In that incident, Rouse faced six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle. He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Then, on Feb. 7, 2017, Rouse, who apparently made bond on the first charges, was apprehended in Greenville and charged with burglary and kidnapping in a Jan. 22 Roseboro home invasion. He was one of three suspects believed involved in the invasion of a Lucas Road residence, where the residents were assaulted.

In that incident, Rouse was charged with first degree burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of first degree kidnapping and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He received the sizable bond and was still in the Detention Center in July 2017 when he was served the drug offenses in the countywide probe that led to his November 2018 conviction.

There is no record of any convictions on the other 15 felony offenses for which Rouse was charged in 2017.

Rouse https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_rouse.jpg Rouse

Charged in three Sampson cases in 2017

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.