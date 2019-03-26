SCS to replace, not add, computers

Sampson County Board members Tracy Dunn, Sonya Powell and Daryll Warren participates in a discussion about technology improvements. - Lovitt -

Sampson County School leaders are continuing to make technological improvements, including replacing outdated computers.

An update was recently presented by Belva Lovitt, the district’s director of technology, to the Board of Education. In 2018, there was more than 11,700 computers on the network. For 2019, the total amount of devices is 12,344.

When it comes to the age of computers, more than 6,600 are less than 5 years old and 3,724 are 6 to 8 years old. There’s less than 1,500 computers older than 9 years, but Lovitt expects the amount to increase in 2020.

“Our goal this year is not to add computers, but to replace computers,” Lovitt said about the focus of the technology department.

The technology department replaced 644 Windows 7 devices. Officials are working to replace 1,362 more. Some of the concerns involve tech support elapsing in January 2020, as well as speed, security and management issues.

“The reasons I want these Sevens out of the building — we are constantly fighting security problems,” Lovitt said about lack of support for the outdated equipment. “We need to get these devices out of the building, because we don’t want people’s data getting out of the building under our watch. Just know, we’re working diligently.”

Based on her previous experiences as a middle school teacher, Board Member Sonya Powell mentioned that a lot of computers older than 9 years are assigned to teachers. Lovitt said the department worked to replace teacher laptops and to upgrade computer labs for testing and other educational needs.

Digital learning improvements were also discussed by Lovitt and board members. According to results from the technology-based Speak Up survey, the top three challenges in implementing digital learning for administrators is providing enough computers and devices with Internet access; lack of teacher training for using technology; and balancing instructional time constraints.

The results also revealed that 88 percent of school administrators believe it’s important for every student to use a mobile device to support schoolwork. It was also shown that 76 percent of teachers use digital content to engage students in the classroom.

“We would like to see that at 100 percent, but we’re going in the right direction from previous years,” Lovitt said. “Seventy-nine percent of teachers said their dream school would have a laptop for every student.”

Board vice-chairperson Kim Schmidlin questioned if students could bring their own devices to school. Lovitt said it’s not allowed because of liability concerns and filtering content.

While discussing the benefits of updated technology for students and teachers, Lovitt also expressed how that improves instructional opportunities such as robotics, video conferencing,and scientific applications such as digital microscopes and probes.

The total technology budget is more than $953,000, with money coming from local and state funds to help with the purchase of laptops, iPads, projectors, SMART Boards and scanners.

In 2018 and 2019, some of the listed projects included phone server upgrades and improvements at eight school labs. A few other additions are the Minecraft Education program for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); security upgrades for servers; and virtual reality programs at STEM labs at the Early Childhood Development Center.

By Chase Jordan

