Water projects move forward

Three projects that will grow Sampson County’s water infrastructure, while resolving some outstanding “dirty water” issues, are the beneficiaries of state grant awards.

Sampson was recently awarded nearly $1.6 million in grants from the State Water Infrastructure Authority, with funds coming from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Three projects were submitted by Sampson County Public Works for funding, all of which were funded in a 50-50 grant-loan split.

The grant awards include $441,500 to improve drinking water; $909,160 for a third water production well in the county; and $232,500 to connect Sampson’s system with Johnston County to increase water sales.

Proposed projects are graded on a point system, with those garnering the highest points getting more in grant money. The lowest-graded projects may receive solely loans. Sampson, somewhere in the middle, was able to net a 50-50 split in grant forgiveness and loans.

“It’s very competitive,” said Sampson County Public Works director Lin Reynolds. “There were 19 projects statewide that considered in the Water Division and we received three of those 19. We are very fortunate to receive the grant forgiveness amount of $1.583 million and the matching loan.”

The $441,500 grant for iron and manganese treatment at the Faison Highway (N.C. 403) Treatment Plant to improve drinking water will be part of an overall $883,000 project.

“It’s all over the county at various places,” Reynolds said of the dirty water, noting the prevalence of the issue in northern Sampson County in recent years because of its distance from the heart of the county water network.

Purchases from the City of Dunn curbed that somewhat, as the water did not have to travel as far, he said.

“This should resolve it,” Reynolds remarked.

The dirty water is being caused by oxidized iron and manganese and Sampson officials moved forward three years ago with a preliminary engineering report.

Despite its color, Dewberry engineer Matthew West said then the water was safe as iron and manganese levels tested at just one-20th of the Environmental Protection Agency’s enforcement limit, which is 1 milligram of iron and manganese per liter.

“Sampson is at .05, one-2oth of the enforceable limit. It’s that low,” West attested then.

In many counties, water is produced from wells and consumed within a few days, avoiding any cloudy water. In Sampson, there is more retention, local officials said.

“We’re still getting dirty water in the summertime,” said Reynolds.

He said that has a lot to do with school being out during the summer months, as those facilities use a great deal of water and help move it through the system. When school is out, the water retention issues often bring about more instances of cloudy water.

The grant of $909,160 for I-40/N.C. 403 Production Well Phase II will be part of a project that tallies a $1,818,320 price tag.

Sampson’s water system has two wells in operation already, with the under-construction N.C. 403/I-40 well being the third. It is set to be completed in 2020.

The third grant, for $232,500, is for Johnston County Water Interconnection Phase I, and will connect Johnston and Sampson systems along Easy Street at a total local cost of $465,000, which is Sampson’s portion of the joint venture.

The total cost for interconnectivity with Johnston is approximately $930,000, to be split evenly between the two counties. It will allow Sampson to sell water to Johnston residents. That project is estimated to be complete by the summer of 2020.

Piggybacking the first Johnston County connection, a second is scheduled for Oak Grove Church Road, with a price tag of $2.1 million to again be split 50-50. That project has a tentative summer 2021 completion.

In all, the total cost for the three projects receiving grant awards is $3,166,320, half of which will now be funded from grants.

Reynolds thanked the water board, County manager Ed Causey and county staff for their “support and foresight in approving these projects,” as well as his Public Works staff and West for their hard work.

He noted that some of the contracts for the projects have been completed since last summer.

“I didn’t know how slow the program worked, but that’s the way it is,” he said.

Reynolds said he is continuing to look at ways of improving and growing the system and its customer base.

He and Mark Turlington, assistant Public Works director, met with local legislators earlier this month to discuss infrastructure needs in the county. Reynolds said those talks involved N.C. 21st District Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr., N.C. 22nd District Rep. William Brisson and Sen. Brent Jackson.

New distribution lines will soon be going in on Bullard Pit Road, Lee Road, Wellie Lane and McKenzie Road, generating a minimum of 35 new customers at a cost of $200,000.

Areas under consideration for future addition to Sampson’s water system are portions of King Road (2.9 miles), Governor Moore Road (4.3 miles) and South McCullen Road (1.5 miles). The water department staff is reviewing those roads, the total cost of which would be around $675,000 to add.

“We were asking local elected officials in Raleigh for help in establishing additional water lines,” said Reynolds. ”I’m planting some seeds for further down the road.”

Rep. Smith, for one, said he was thankful for the state in funding a portion of the local projects and looked forward to working with Reynolds and Sampson officials as they continue to grow the local water network.

“Sampson County is working hard to improve its water infrastructure,” said Smith, whose district encompassed Sampson and Wayne counties. “These improvements can improve the county financially and allow it to make other investments. I am glad the State of North Carolina is providing some assistance.”

State awards $1.6M in grants for endeavors

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

