Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• March 22 — Brian Sessoms, 37, of Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with felony probation violation and failure to comply. Bond set at $10,290; court date is April 24.
• March 22 — Kellie Parker, 33, of 679 Autry Town Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with asasult and battery. Bond set at $500; court date is April 17.
• March 22 — Jacob Swallow, 24, of 200 Carolina St., Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering. No bond set; court date is April 18.
• March 23 — Austin Gray, 20, of 105 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of other drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 5.
• March 24 — Shontea McNeil, 44, of 1941 Halltown Road, Autryville, was charged with injury to personal property and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is April 8.
• March 25 — Terrell Deshawn Pridgen, 21, of 579 McKoy Loop Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is March 28.
• March 25 — Jordan Diana Lockamy, 24, of 1189 Hollerin Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. No bond set; court date is April 5.
• March 25 — Kevin Sterling Sutton, 33, of 471 Julius Sutton Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $15,000; court date is April 5.
• March 25 — Linwood Dion Rich, 19, of 521 Greenpath Road, Godwin, was charged with traffic control device violation, resisting public officer, no operator’s license and speeding. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 16.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.