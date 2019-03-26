Easter celebration coming April 22

Children enjoy collecting eggs during Garland’s Easter celebration. -

Town leaders and volunteers are looking forward to watching children fill up their baskets with goodies for the Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration.

With spring underway, the Town of Garland and the Garland Community Action Group is searching for volunteers, vendors and entertainers for the celebration scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Recreational Park, 211 N. Church Ave., Garland. Jackie Newton Johnson, community volunteer, is expecting another successful event.

“Before the event started, we already had vendors calling us to see if we were going to have it,” Johnson said. “The town’s people were asking about it. We’re ready and I’m excited about it too.”

It’s one of several events hosted by the town and organization each year. Some of the others include a back-to-school celebration and bookbag giveaway; the annual Christmas Tree Lighting; and the Community Day and parade celebration, which was cancelled last year because of Hurricane Florence.

“We’ll have a lot of vendors and a large Easter Egg hunt,” Johnson said. “There will be three to accommodate the different ages. We’re looking forward to everything turning out well with no problems.”

Some of the attractions for families and children in 2018 included music, face painting, a train ride, corn hole and a petting zoo with rabbits, courtesy of the Hippity Hop 4-H Rabbit Club.

The deadline to register for vendors is Thursday, April 11, and the fee for food items is $60 and $25 for non-food items. There is no charge for information booths. For additional information, contact Sheila Smith at 910-385-5107.

Volunteers are needed to assist with publicity, vendors, the egg hunt and cleaning up. Committee members are asking participants to pick time slots between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For entertainment, individuals and groups will be limited to two entries and will have 15 minutes to perform. Registration is due by Wednesday, April 17.

Volunteers are also accepting donations of individually wrapped candy and coupons that may be redeemed at restaurants.

For more information or to receive applications, contact Johnson at 910-876-4732 or Veronica Thomas at 910-916-5593. For volunteer opportunities, Jacqueline Johnson may also be reached at 910-385-5958.

Garland seeking volunteers, vendors, performers

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

